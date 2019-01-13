Skiing: Hirscher proves point on perfect Swiss weekend, tips Noel for stardom

ABDELBODEN: Austrian ace Marcel Hirscher's pristine slalom performance on the daunting Adelboden slope clinched a second World Cup victory of the weekend on Sunday (Jan 13) as the world champion remains on track to run away with the individual and all around titles.

After a thundering second descent Hirscher finished 0.50sec ahead of French tyro Clement Noel, who was fifth on the first run but produced a lively, clean second run, and 0.71sec ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen in third.

The 29-year-old Austrian said his ninth win here, and 67th World Cup win in all, came because Noel's performance left him no choice but to go for broke.

"My back was against the wall, there was no need for any tactical decision, I just went all out," he said.

"This is no secret he (Noel) has a great future, there is nothing he cannot win, he'll be Olympic champion, world champion, he can win the Crystal Globe (World Cup title), he is really strong."

Austria's Marco Schwarz led after the first run but knew he had a job on his hands to beat Hirscher as he bombed out of a nervy second run after just a few gates of the steep slope on a snowy and foggy afternoon.

Hirscher, who trumped his arch-rival Kristoffersen for victory in Saturday's giant slalom, now tops the overall standings with 976 points, with Kristoffersen in second on 571.

Hirshcer also heads the slalom standings on 436 points, with Switzerland's Daniel Yule in second on 278.