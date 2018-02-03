Skiing: Lindsey Vonn claims 80th World Cup win, Garmisch hat-trick

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany: US ski queen Lindsey Vonn claimed the 80th World Cup win of her career on Saturday (Feb 3) as she won the downhill at Garmisch-Partenkirchen for the third straight year just days before the Winter Olympics.

Vonn, 33, clocked 1 min 12.84sec, just 0.02 secs faster than overall World Cup downhill leader Sofia Goggia, who finished second.

Austria's Cornelia Huetter finished third at 0.13 sec back.



Lindsey Vonn of the US celebrates. (Photo: Reuters/Michael Dalder)

Vonn is closing in on Ingemar Stenmark's all-time alpine record of 86 World Cup wins.

She has the chance for another victory in Sunday's downhill race, the final tune-up before the Olympics open in Pyeongchang on Thursday.

