Skipper Morgan extends Leicester deal until 2020

Leicester City defender Wes Morgan signed a one-year contract extension to keep him with the Premier League team until the end of the 2019-20 season, the club said on Monday.

REUTERS: Leicester City defender Wes Morgan signed a one-year contract extension to keep him with the Premier League team until the end of the 2019-20 season, the club said on Monday.

The 35-year-old Morgan, who lifted the Premier league title in 2016, has been captain for nearly seven years and made his 700th senior appearance in the 2-1 win at Burnley on Saturday.

Advertisement

"It means a lot to me," Morgan said in a statement. "We've been through so many ups and downs together as a football club, and I’ve been right at the heart of it from the very beginning.

"So to extend my time here means very much to me and I'm very happy. I can see a very, very bright future for Leicester City," added the Jamaican centre-back.

Morgan, who signed for the Midlands outfit in 2012, played in every minute of their title-winning campaign in the 2015-16 season and was named in the Premier League team of the year.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Advertisement