Sky's Carragher suspended for rest of season over spitting

LONDON: Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has been suspended from his role as a Sky Sports pundit for the remainder of the season after spitting at a young Manchester United fan, the broadcaster said on Wednesday.

Carragher was stood down from his usual Monday Night Football role this week after video emerged of him spitting towards a United fan from his car.

The 40-year-old had been driving home from working on Liverpool's 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday when he was subject to some mild heckling by the occupants of an adjacent vehicle.

He was shown to wind down his window and spit, hitting a 14-year-old girl who was sitting in the passenger seat of the car being driven by her father who was recording with his phone.

Carragher, who has not offered to resign over the incident, apologised to the family and to Sky Sports, calling his behaviour awful and a 'moment of madness'.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sky said: "Following an internal review, Sky has suspended Jamie Carragher for the remainder of the football season.

"Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again.

"Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role."

Carragher has been a regular and popular part of Sky's Premier League coverage since retiring as a player from Liverpool in 2013, working alongside former Manchester United defender Gary Neville.

Neville has offered his support to Carragher.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)