Slovakia's Kuzmina finally gets her gold in mass start win

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: After two silver-medal finishes in the pursuit and individual races, biathlete Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia finally got her gold with a superb shooting performance to win the women's 12.5km mass start in a time of 35 minutes 23 seconds on Saturday.

Darya Domracheva of Belarus came in second to secure silver, 18.8 seconds behind the winner, while Norway's Tiril Eckhoff took the bronze medal, 27.7 seconds after Kuzmina.

The 33-year-old Kuzmina has had plenty of success since the biathlon events began in Pyeongchang, but with a high level of competition, it was not until the mass start that she managed to make it to the top step of the podium.

With the 30 athletes split into 10 groups of three, Kuzmina started in the second row, battling for position all the way to the first shoot.

Her accuracy on the range while others missed laid the foundations for her victory, but despite showing nerves of steel on a chilly night, eventually even she got rattled.

Having built up a considerable lead, Kuzmina arrived at the fourth shoot and made her first four shots before taking a very long pause and then missing her final effort as the rest of the field skied in towards the range.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite being diverted to ski a 150m penalty lap because of that miss, she stayed in the lead and surged away to the finish line, waving a Slovakian flag proudly as she crossed it.

Germany's Laura Dahlmeier, who started the Games with two golds in the sprint and pursuit races, struggled again, missing once in each of her first two shoots. She finished a disappointing 16th.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon and Clare Lovell)