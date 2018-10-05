Slovakia's Spartak Trnava punished for racist chants

REUTERS: Slovakian champions Spartak Trnava have been fined 60,000 euros (52,839 pounds) and ordered to play their next home Europa League match in an empty stadium after racist chants by supporters, UEFA said in a statement on Friday.

European soccer's governing body also fined Spartak 22,000 euros for blocked stairways and the improper conduct of their players, five of whom collected yellow cards, in the Sept. 20 group stage home match which they won 1-0 against Anderlecht.

Advertisement

Spartak's next Europa League game is at home to Group D leaders Dinamo Zagreb at the City Arena on Oct. 25. Zagreb are top with six points ahead of Trnava and Fenerbahce on three and Belgian side Anderlecht who have yet to earn a point.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)