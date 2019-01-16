Slovenian Stojanovic set to become Latvia coach - sources

Former Slovenia boss Slavisa Stojanovic is set to take over as Latvia coach before the start of their European Championship qualifying campaign, sources close to the process told Reuters on Wednesday.

Stojanovic, currently at Bulgarian club Levski Sofia, has already agreed to join the Baltic country's national team on a three-year contract but will be officially presented on March 1, sources said.

Stojanovic led Domzale to the Slovenian league title in 2007 and 2008 and Red Star Belgrade to the Serbian league title in 2014. He has also coached clubs in Belgium, China and Latvia and worked as the United Arab Emirates' assistant coach between 2009 and 2011.

The 49-year-old will replace former Finland coach Mixu Paatelainen, who left at the end of his contract last month.

Latvia are in Group G of the Euro 2020 qualifying phase alongside Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia and Macedonia.

Latvia, who have not qualified for the finals of a major tournament since their only appearance at a European Championship in 2004, visit Macedonia on March 21 in their first qualifier and Poland three days later.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Christian Radnedge)