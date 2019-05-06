Smith, Warner back in Australia colours for NZ warm-up

Former captain Steve Smith and David Warner were included in Australia's side for an unofficial World Cup warm-up against New Zealand in Brisbane on Monday, the pair's first international hit-out after 12-month bans for ball-tampering.

Warner will bat at number three behind the opening pair of captain Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja, with Smith named at four in the one-day match at Allan Border Field.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been rested for the first of three unofficial warm-ups against New Zealand.

Smith and former vice-captain Warner were included in Australia's World Cup squad for the global showpiece, which starts in England on May 30.

The pair, whose ball-tampering bans were lifted in late-March, rejoined their team mates for a training camp in Brisbane on Friday.

They have been stripped of their leadership titles but head coach Justin Langer said on Friday they would remain important mentors in Finch's side.

Holders Australia play their first World Cup match against Afghanistan on June 1 in Bristol.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)