Smith, Warner meet with Australia team as bans near end

Steve Smith and David Warner have met with their Australia team mates in the United Arab Emirates to smooth the ground for their return to international cricket when their bans expire at the end of the month.

SYDNEY: Steve Smith and David Warner have met with their Australia team mates in the United Arab Emirates to smooth the ground for their return to international cricket when their bans expire at the end of the month.

The former test captain and vice-captain were suspended for 12 months for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last March and have not been allowed to play top-level cricket since.

Advertisement

While Australia have struggled without their two best batsmen, questions have been raised over how easily they would re-integrate into the squad for the one-day World Cup and Ashes tour of England.

Coach Justin Langer appeared to have no such qualms after meeting with the pair ahead of the one-day series against Pakistan that starts on Friday in Sharjah.

"They have been received really well," Langer said. "They have gone through a really tough time, a 12-month suspension ... it's great to have them back in the team.

"They're excited and ... as a coach when you have got two guys with as many runs and experience as they've got coming back into a team that's playing well, that's very exciting."

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the bans end in time for the pair to play the final two matches of the Pakistan series, neither was included in the squad as they are both recovering from recent elbow surgery.

Langer said the duo had been briefed on the new team ethos that was put into place after independent reviews identified a "win-without-counting-the-cost" mentality in Australian cricket.

"We just had a look at how we are going with those values and how we can use our values and behaviours to keep moving the team forward on and off the field," Langer added.

Both players said they felt comfortable being back around the team environment.

"It's almost like we never left," Smith said. "It has been great to be back around the group. They have been really welcoming."

Smith added that he was making a good recovery from his elbow surgery and should be available for the Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition, which starts next week.

"I'm really excited about playing again," said Smith, who did not confirm when he would be able to return for the Rajasthan Royals. "The elbow has been tracking really well.

"I've been batting for two weeks and been able to play all the shots. I've got my power back and I'm just excited to be back playing again."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)