Snedeker first player to shoot 59 on PGA Tour this year
American Brandt Snedeker became the first player to break 60 on the PGA Tour this year when he carded 11-under-par 59 in the opening round at the Wyndham Championship on Thursday.
GREENSBORO, North Carolina: American Brandt Snedeker became the first player to break 60 on the PGA Tour this year when he carded 11-under-par 59 in the opening round at the Wyndham Championship on Thursday.
After missing a short birdie at his penultimate hole, the par-four eighth, Snedeker rolled in a 20-foot birdie at the ninth at Sedgefield Country Club.
(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Alison Williams)