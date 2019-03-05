Snodgrass charged by FA for allegedly abusing anti-doping officials

West Ham United midfielder Robert Snodgrass has been charged for allegedly abusing anti-doping officials at the Premier League club's training ground, the FA said on Monday.

Scotland international Snodgrass, 31, could be banned for one match and fined 8,000 pounds if he admits the charge, in line with the FA's standard penalty guidelines.

"Robert Snodgrass has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3(1)," the FA said in a statement http://www.thefa.com/news/2019/mar/04/snodgrass-charged-040319.

"It is alleged the player used abusive and/or insulting words towards UK anti-doping officials who were visiting West Ham United's training ground on 06 February 2019 to conduct out-of-competition testing."

Snodgrass, joined West Ham from Hull City in January 2017 and has also had spells at Leeds United and Norwich City.

He has scored four goals in all competitions for the Hammers this season, has until March 18 to respond to the charge.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)