Snooker: Allen knocks O'Sullivan out of Masters tournament

LONDON: Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes of an eighth Masters title disappeared on Thursday (Jan 18) when he suffered a 6-1 thrashing by Northern Irishman Mark Allen in the quarter-finals.

The 42-year-old - the sport's greatest drawcard - has been suffering from dizzy spells although it didn't prevent the quintuple world champion whipping Marco Fu 6-0 in the previous round.

Allen, though, seized control in a dynamic performance coming from a frame down to surge into a 4-1 lead with some deadeye potting putting together four breaks of over 50 including one of 115.

Although O'Sullivan - who has hinted he may not compete at the world championships this year as he says it is his least favourite tournament - led 35-1 in the seventh frame 31-year-old Allen fought back to take it and reach the semi-finals for the third time.

"I'm struggling, I don't know what it is, a virus or something and I was having dizzy spells," said O'Sullivan.

"It was a tough match for me. I can just rest up and get ready for my next event. Mark deserved his win, I didn't give him much to make him struggle. You have to give people credit and he had a fantastic performance.

"I'm glad it is over. I don't make excuses and I had to show up, if I was a footballer I would probably have missed this game but it is an individual sport so you have to turn up."

Allen, the world number eight, will play either John Higgins or Ryan Day in the semi-finals on Saturday.

