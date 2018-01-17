Snooker: Dizzy spell can't stop O'Sullivan routing Fu

LONDON: Ronnie O'Sullivan ignored a dizzy spell to thrash Marco Fu 6-0 as the defending champion stormed into the Masters quarter-finals on Tuesday (Jan 16).

O'Sullivan is seeking an eighth Masters title and he made three century breaks during the opening four frames, with Fu failing to pot a single ball before the interval at London's Alexandra Palace.

The 42-year-old's dominant display was even more remarkable because he said afterwards that he was under the weather.

"To be honest with you, I was really struggling. I don't know if I have got a virus or something and I just feel very dizzy," he told the BBC.

"I was just playing off instinct. I was thinking, 'Don't stop, just pot balls'. I was really quite struggling and have been like that for the last five or six days.

"I don't feel ill, I just feel dizzy. I think it is maybe a lack of magnesium or something, that is what my nutritionist told me.

"I have been eating well for the last four months, maybe I have overdone the exercise when I have been at home and made myself a bit ill."

