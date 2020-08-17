Snooker: Dominant O'Sullivan on brink of sixth world title

LONDON: Ronnie O'Sullivan blew Kyren Wilson away to stand one frame away from sealing his sixth snooker world title and first since 2013 in a one-sided third session on Sunday (Aug 16).

O'Sullivan ended the session 17-8 up in the best of 35 frames final having taken seven of the eight frames on offer against an opponent who has appeared to find his first world final an overwhelming experience.

The 44-year-old O'Sullivan, who had prior to this year not even reached the last four since losing to Mark Selby in the 2014 world final, has had his moments in the past of allowing his concentration to drift.

However, his 28-year-old compatriot Wilson will have to produce one of the greatest comebacks in the sport's history to overhaul him.

Six-time champion Steve Davis - who lost 18-17 to Dennis Taylor in the 1985 final having led 7-0 - is not holding his breath.

"Kyren is going to come out this evening and basically just wait to be beaten," he told the BBC.

"Ronnie O'Sullivan is going to be feeling wonderful.

"He now needs to put his dress suit on one more time to walk out to be crowned King of the Crucible.

"Six world titles are what I think he deserves and he's got a chance for seven."

The evening session gets underway at 1830GMT.