Snooker: Selby falls to ex-cabbie at worlds, Williams behind after health scare

LONDON: Three-time title-winner Mark Selby suffered a surprise 13-10 defeat by Gary Wilson in the second round of snooker's World Championship on Saturday (Apr 27).

Selby, world champion in 2014, 2016 and 2017, is ranked 30 places above Wilson.

Advertisement

But that did not stop former taxi driver Wilson producing another shock result at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre following amateur James Cahill's stunning first-round win over world number one and five-times champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.

It looked as if Selby was finding his form when, after resuming 9-7 behind, he won Saturday's first two frames to level the match.

But Wilson retained his composure as the pair exchanged the next two frames before the 33-year-old rattled off the next three for a 13-10 win concluded in style with a break of 92.

"Gary played well and deserved to win," Selby told the BBC. "I felt I missed the boat yesterday (Friday) and the run of the ball in the first two sessions didn't go my way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'll have a month-and-a-half off now, go on holiday and forget about the season."

Wilson, who hailed the win was the "best result of my career", said: I was close to quitting many times. I always knew deep down I was good enough and could make a living in this game.

"There are times you are literally all over the place, can't pot a ball and think, 'What's the point? I can't even play.' It's a strange game," he added.

Meanwhile, reigning world champion Mark Williams was 9-7 down against David Gilbert after resuming his match following a health scare.

The Welshman fell 5-3 behind on Friday before being afflicted by chest pains and taking himself to a local hospital.

"Couldn't stick the chest pains no more," Williams tweeted, with the 44-year-old later posting: "Doctors are confidant (sic) it's not anything to do with my heart."

Williams was back in time for Saturday's morning session, with the three-time world champion receiving enthusiastic cheers from the crowd as he entered the Crucible arena to the Queen song 'Don't Stop Me Now'.

Gilbert though went 6-3 ahead with a break of 82 before Williams won the next two frames to cut the Englishman's lead to one.

But a break of 100 set Gilbert up for a successful spell that saw him extend his lead to 8-5.

Williams once more closed the gap, with breaks of 86 and 101, before Gilbert restored his two-frame advantage heading into Saturday's evening session.