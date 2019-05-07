Snooker: Trump eyes maiden world title

LONDON: England's Judd Trump moved to within sight of his first snooker World Championship title with some superb break-building as he established a 16-9 lead over John Higgins in the final.

The 29-year-old Englishman will now need just two more frames for victory when the best of 35 contest resumes later on Monday (May 6) after crowning the afternoon's play with the tournament's 100th century - a new record for a single World Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, northern England.

Such was the standard of Monday's afternoon session, it started with Higgins coming close to a maximum 147 and concluded with Trump falling just shy of the landmark after completing the 11th century of a high-calibre match.

Trump had been outstanding in winning eight frames in a row on Sunday to establish a 12-5 overnight lead against Higgins, who beat him in the 2011 final.

But when the match resumed on Monday, four-time world champion Higgins - beaten in the last two Crucible finals - showed his class.

The 43-year-old Scot potted all 15 reds, including an outlandish double on the last, as he closed in on a maximum before missing a relatively simple black.

Higgins then won the next as well to reduce the deficit to 12-7.

But Trump, who had needed a final frame to beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and then came from behind in his second-round match with China's Ding Junhui, stopped Higgins' fightback with a brilliant 101.

It was his fifth century break of the match.

Trump then produced a composed break of 71 following a poor break-off shot by Higgins as he moved into a 14-7 lead at the mid-session interval.

Trump maintained his form when the match resumed, potting a brilliant opening long red and playing several superb positional shots in a commanding break of 12.

Higgins by breaks of 67 and 70, at least avoided losing the match with a session to spare before Trump finished the afternoon's play in style.

There seemed little prospect of a 147 when Trump, on 80, was left with a tough angle on the black and easier colours available to him.

But he made no mistake with a difficult pot and completed yet another century break before narrowly missing a tough red to the left middle pocket.

