Snowboarding: Olympic silver medallist Parrot says he has beaten cancer

REUTERS: Olympic snowboarding slopestyle silver medallist Max Parrot of Canada has said he has beaten cancer and intends to return to competition at an X Games event in Norway in August.

Parrot, a five-times X Games champion who won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, revealed in January that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

"After battling myself to the best I could during these past seven months, I can finally say that I have won against cancer," the 25-year-old said in an Instagram post.

"So hyped to compete at @xgamesnorway in a month. It has felt so weird not to compete last season. Stoked to get back at it. Can't wait."

Hodgkin lymphoma is a relatively rare cancer, according to Lymphoma Canada.

It accounts for around 0.5per cent of all cancers and 15per cent of all lymphomas diagnosed. Each year in Canada, approximately 900 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)