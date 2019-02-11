Soccer - Aina the difference as Torino edge Udinese in incident-packed win

REUTERS: A goal from on-loan Chelsea defender Ola Aina earned Torino a 1-0 win in a rollercoaster Serie A encounter against Udinese on Sunday that featured two disallowed goals, a red card and a missed penalty.

Aina's header put Torino in front after 31 minutes before Salvatore Sirigu saved Rodrigo De Paul’s second-half penalty, awarded after a video review, the fifth spot kick the goalkeeper has stopped of the last seven he has faced in the league.

Udinese equalised, only for the goal to be chalked off for Kevin Lasagna being offside, before Stefano Okaka’s late leveller was ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR), again because of Lasagna being in an offside position.

Torino coach Walter Mazzarri was sent off for the fourth time this season for protests during the second half and Udinese defender Sebastien De Maio followed when he was shown a second yellow card deep into 11 minutes of stoppage time.

However, the visitors came close again when a ricocheted goal line clearance came back off the crossbar.

A shock 1-0 win for 19th-placed Frosinone away to Sampdoria saw Torino leapfrog Samp into eighth place in Serie A, while Udinese remain one point clear of the relegation zone in 16th.

Meanwhile, Atalanta came from behind to beat SPAL 2-1 and move into fourth place, level on points with Roma and Lazio, while Sinisa Mihajlovic's home debut as Bologna coach ended in a 1-1 draw with Genoa.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)