Soccer - Atalanta take big step towards first Champions League

MILAN: Atalanta took another big step towards their first Champions League participation when a 2-1 over Genoa lifted them to third in Serie A on Saturday.

Musa Barrow and Timothy Castagne scored early in the second half to lift Atalanta to third after they had two first-half goals disallowed for offside.

Barrow ran onto Marten De Roon's through ball to fire Atalanta ahead one minute after the restart and Castagne turned in from close range seven minutes later. Goran Pandev pulled a goal back in the 89th minute for Genoa who are 16th, four points above the relegation zone.

Atalanta have 65 points, two ahead of Inter Milan, who visit relegated Chievo on Monday. AC Milan, away to Fiorentina on Saturday, and AS Roma, who host Juventus on Saturday, both have 59.

