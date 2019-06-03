Soccer - Athletico Paranaense crush 10-man Fluminense 3-0

CURITIBA: Athletico Paranaense secured a convincing 3-0 victory over 10-man Fluminense in Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday with two headed goals in the first half and a deflected effort in the second.

Lucho Gonzalez got the first for the home side 20 minutes into the match and Rony scored the second 17 minutes later, while Fluminense had Airton sent off in between.

Marcelo Cirino made it 3-0 seven minutes from fulltime to lift Athletico into the top half of the table with 10 points from seven matches. Fluminense sit in 16th.

