Soccer - Belgian prosecutors raid clubs: reports

BRUSSELS: Belgian prosecutors carried out a series of raids and arrests at soccer clubs across the country linked to investigations into financial fraud and possibly match-fixing, Belgian broadcasters VRT and RTBF said on Wednesday.

The broadcasters said one of country's most powerful soccer agents, along with referees and officials from top sides Anderlecht and Club Bruges, were being questioned.

Searches were also being carried out at other clubs, including Standard Liege and Racing Genk.

No one at the federal prosecutors was immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)