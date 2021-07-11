Soccer- 'Bring it home': Prince William wishes England the best at soccer final

Prince William wished the England soccer team the best of luck as it prepares for Sunday's Euro 2020 final, its most anticipated game since the side won the 1966 World Cup.

LONDON: Prince William wished the England soccer team the best of luck as it prepares for Sunday's Euro 2020 final, its most anticipated game since the side won the 1966 World Cup.

William, who is president of England's Football Association, posted his message in a video on Twitter, adding to wishes from Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"What a team performance it's been, every member of the squad has played their part," said William.

"Just wish you the very best of luck. You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you, the whole country is behind you so bring it home."

While England have only once previously reached the final of a major tournament, this will be Italy's 10th such final. In England's favour, the 60,000-strong crowd will be overwhelmingly supporting the home nation.

Of the other nations in the United Kingdom, Scotland and Wales were knocked out in earlier stages of the tournament while Northern Ireland did not qualify.

