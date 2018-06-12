Soccer - Cardiff sign winger Murphy from Norwich

Cardiff City have signed winger Josh Murphy from Norwich City on a four-year contract, the clubs said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Cardiff City have signed winger Josh Murphy from Norwich City on a four-year contract, the clubs said on Tuesday.

Murphy, who scored seven goals in 41 appearances for Norwich City in the second-tier Championship last campaign, is Cardiff manager Neil Warnock's first signing in the close season as the Bluebirds prepare to play in the Premier League next term.

Advertisement

"Josh is a player I've watched for a number of years now and he's always excited me when he runs with the ball," Warnock said https://www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk/news/2018/june/done-deal-josh-murphy-signs-for-city on Cardiff's website.

"I think he's at the right age now with his best still to come...He's been my number one target since the end of last season."

Financial details have not been disclosed but British media reported that Cardiff paid about 10 million pounds (US$13.38 million) for the 23-year-old Murphy.

(Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement