Soccer - CSKA flop lets Ludogorets snatch seventh Bulgarian title

SOFIA: Ludogorets continued their dominance of Bulgarian soccer by winning their seventh successive league title with four games to spare after closest rivals CSKA Sofia were beaten 2-1 at Botev Plovdiv on Sunday.

Unbeaten in the league since November, Ludogorets took a 13-point lead over CSKA on Friday when they romped to a 3-0 win over Vereya in Stara Zagora, setting a club record with their 14th consecutive league victory.

Featuring 11 foreigners in their starting line-up, Ludogorets brushed aside almost every opponent in the championship this year with Romania striker Claudiu Keseru leading the league's scoring chart with 25 goals.

Ludogorets, based in the town of Razgrad which has a population of less than 35,000, will go into the Champions League's qualifying rounds.

They won their maiden top-flight promotion in 2011 and clinched their first title the following year. The Razgrad-based side have also lifted two Bulgarian Cups and two Supercups in the last six years.

The Eagles have had six different coaches since their seven-title run began and Sunday's title was the first for ex-Bulgaria coach Dimitar Dimitrov, who replaced Georgi Dermendzhiev in August.

CSKA remain Bulgaria’s most successful club domestically with 31 league titles, followed by Levski on 26.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)