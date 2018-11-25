Soccer - Dusseldorf stun Bayern with stoppage-time equaliser

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Dodi Lukebakio completed a hat-trick in stoppage time to earn Fortuna Dusseldorf a remarkable 3-3 draw at champions Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The result was a major success for promoted Dusseldorf but left Bayern in shock and without a win in three league games, after they had twice led by two goals.

It left the Bavarians fifth on 21 points, nine behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Niklas Suele put the hosts ahead in the 17th and Thomas Mueller added another goal three minutes later as Bayern looked to be cruising to an easy win.

But Dusseldorf managed a 44th minute goal through Lukebakio with their only real scoring chance in the first half.

Mueller, struggling for form for a second consecutive season, restored their two-goal lead in the 58th with a low shot from a superb Robert Lewandowski pass.

But Bayern again failed to kill off the game despite having about 75 percent of possession before Belgian Lukebakio scored again to set up a nervous finale.

The 21-year-old then snatched the 93rd minute equaliser to pile more pressure on embattled Bayern coach Niko Kovac.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ian Chadband)