LONDON: "East Fife 4, Forfar 5", regarded by some as the perfect soccer scoreline due to its rhyming nature and rhythmic intonation when spoken out loud, came to pass on Sunday: in a fashion.

East Fife hosted Forfar Athletic in Scottish League Cup Group B and the teams could not be separated after 90 minutes as the match finished at 1-1.

The resulting penalty shootout produced the score that has been associated with both clubs since broadcaster James Alexander Gordon read the classified results on the BBC.

Many had wanted to hear Scotsman Gordon say "East Fife 4, Forfar 5" in his famous dulcet tones.

But the only time the result occurred was in the 1964 Scottish second division campaign, 10 years before Gordon began reading the results.

He died in 2014 but fans and football geeks were at last able to savour the mythical scoreline with which Gordon will always be associated.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge, editing by Ed Osmond)