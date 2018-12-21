Soccer - FA appoint Reed as new technical director to replace Ashworth

REUTERS: The English Football Association (FA) has appointed former Southampton vice-chairman Les Reed as its new technical director, it announced on Friday.

Reed replaces Dan Ashworth, who said in September he was leaving his position to take up a similar role at Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in the New Year.

Reed will be responsible for all elite England men's sides from development teams through to the seniors.

"I am honoured to be appointed as the FA's technical director at such an exciting time for the game in this country," Reed said in a statement http://www.thefa.com/news/2018/dec/21/les-reed-appointed-as-fa-technical-director-211218.

"We're coming off the back of the most incredible year and I have nothing but respect for the outstanding work of Dan Ashworth and all the coaches and staff at St. George's Park."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

