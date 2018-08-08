Soccer - Fiorentina sign Croatia winger Pjaca on loan from Juventus

Juventus winger Marko Pjaca has left the Italian champions to join Serie A rivals Fiorentina on a one-year loan for a fee of 2 million euros (1.8 million pounds), the clubs said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Juventus winger Marko Pjaca has left the Italian champions to join Serie A rivals Fiorentina on a one-year loan for a fee of 2 million euros (1.8 million pounds), the clubs said on Tuesday.

Fiorentina have the option to make the 23-year-old's move permanent for 20 million euros at the end of the season, Juve said in a statement on the Italian stock exchange.

Advertisement

The Croatia international, capped 19 times, joined Juventus in 2016 from Dinamo Zagreb for 23 million euros.

Pjaca spent the second half of last term on loan at Schalke 04, playing seven times and scoring twice in the Bundesliga.

(US$1 = 0.8625 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia)

Advertisement