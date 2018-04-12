Soccer - Five memorable West Ham United v Stoke City matches

West Ham United and Stoke City will meet for the 98th time in all competitions on Monday. We look at some notable clashes between the sides.

Stoke City 3 West Ham United 2 (League Cup, Jan. 1972)

Stoke City won 3-2 in the pouring rain at Old Trafford in the final act of a marathon seven-hour League Cup semi-final that was eventually settled at the fourth time of asking.

Stoke had lost the first leg 1-2 before prevailing 1-0 after extra time in the second to force a replay that ended goalless after extra time at Hillsborough. The second replay was played 49 days after the two sides first met.

England's World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore, temporarily filling in as goalkeeper for the injured Bobby Ferguson, saved Mike Bernard's penalty before it was tucked in by the Stoke midfielder on the rebound.

Billy Bonds scored with a deflection before Trevor Brooking volleyed home to put West Ham 2-1 ahead. However, Peter Dobing swept in George Eastham's pass to restore parity.

Stoke's Terry Conroy stepped up to score four minutes after the break to secure a memorable victory. Stoke went on to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the final.

Stoke City 2 West Ham United 2 (Premier League, Nov. 2014)

Winger Stewart Downing scored a goal and provided an assist for another as West Ham clawed back a two-goal deficit to secure a thrilling away draw.

Midfielder Victor Moses put the hosts ahead on 33 minutes, turning in a loose ball from close range before striker Mame Biram Diouf headed in the second after the break.

West Ham pulled one back through forward Enner Valencia, who nodded in Downing's teasing ball from the right. Downing smashed the ball in with his right foot in the 73rd minute to deny Stoke a win on manager Mark Hughes' 51st birthday.

Stoke ended the season in ninth while West Ham were 12th.

Stoke City 2 West Ham United 1 (FA Cup, March 2011)

Stoke reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 39 years as defender Danny Higginbotham's free kick sealed a 2-1 victory in a controversial sixth-round encounter.

Defender Robert Huth gave Stoke the lead after 12 minutes, heading in midfielder Rory Delap's long throw.

West Ham's Frederic Piquionne equalised on 30 minutes leaving Stoke furious with referee Mike Jones who missed an apparent handball by the French forward before he chipped goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen.

Jones then angered West Ham's players by awarding Stoke a disputed penalty which midfielder Matthew Etherington missed. However, Stoke were not to be denied as Higginbotham drilled in the winner after the hour mark.

Stoke went on to reach the final where they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City.

West Ham United 3 Stoke City 1 (League Cup, Oct. 2010)

Extra-time goals from defender Manuel da Costa and striker Victor Obinna helped West Ham beat Stoke 3-1 at Upton Park and book their place in the fifth round of the English League Cup.

Striker Kenwyne Jones headed in winger Jermaine Pennant's corner in the sixth minute to give Stoke the lead. Midfielder Scott Parker equalised in the 84th with a powerful header from winger Pablo Barrera's cross.

Da Costa swept the ball home from close range in the 96th minute after a fine run from midfielder Mark Noble before Obinna eased the home side's nerves with a neat strike on 118 minutes.

West Ham beat Manchester United 4-0 in the next round before losing to eventual champions Birmingham City over two legs of the semi-final.

Stoke City 0 West Ham United 3 (Premier League, Dec. 2017)

West Ham moved clear of the Premier League relegation zone after winning 3-0 at struggling Stoke City with forward Marko Arnautovic scoring against his former club.

David Moyes' side took the lead through midfielder Mark Noble's penalty in the 19th minute and Arnautovic, who joined the London club in the close season, added a second in the 76th minute having twice gone close.

Striker Diafra Sakho added a third following a fine pass by midfielder Manuel Lanzini to add gloss to the scoreline.

The win was West Ham's first at Stoke since March 2013.

