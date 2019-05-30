Soccer - French women's team moves out of training camp to make way for men

PARIS - The French men's soccer team has moved into the national training camp ahead of a weekend friendly, forcing the women's squad to leave their rooms just days before the Women's World Cup gets underway.

The two teams shared dinner at the Clairefontaine camp on Wednesday, and national men's team coach Didier Deschamps played down the relocation of the women's squad to nearby training facilities in Domaine de la Voisine.

"They will have Clairefontaine at their disposal for the whole duration of the World Cup so there is no debate," Deschamps told reporters. "It's temporary, until we leave for Turkey on June 6."

He gave no reason for the decision and the French football federation could not immediately be reached for comment.

Following Sunday's friendly against Bolivia in Nantes, Les Bleus will travel to Turkey for a June 8 Euro 2020 qualifier.

France is hosting the FIFA 2019 Women's World Cup, which starts on June 7 with the host nation taking on South Korea at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Helen Popper)