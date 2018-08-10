Soccer - Huddersfield sign Belgian winger Mbenza on loan

MANCHESTER, England: Huddersfield Town have signed Belgium Under-21 international winger Isaac Mbenza on loan from French Ligue 1 Montpellier, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old winger joined the Yorkshire side on a season-long loan, with the club having the option to then make the move a permanent transfer at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The pacey Mbenza scored 10 goals in 26 starts and 17 substitute appearances for Montpellier last season.

"Isaac is a very exciting player and this is a great deal for Huddersfield Town for a player with such ability and potential. You do not play for Belgium at Under-21 level unless you have some outstanding attributes," Huddersfield manager David Wagner said.

Huddersfield's German central defender Michael Hefele has left the club to join Championship side Nottingham Forest.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)

