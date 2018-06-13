Soccer - Huddersfield sign Egypt winger Sobhi from Stoke

REUTERS: Huddersfield Town have snapped up Stoke City's Egypt international winger Ramadan Sobhi, who will sign a three-year deal after the conclusion of the World Cup in Russia.

The 21-year-old has made 46 appearances for Stoke across all competitions after joining from Egyptian side El Ahly Cairo in 2016.

Sobhi has 26 caps for Egypt and is among the team's key players at the World Cup, which begins on Thursday, the day before Egypt's opener against Uruguay.

"He's a real talent and has achieved a lot for a player who is only 21 years old," Huddersfield manager David Wagner told the club's website https://www.htafc.com.

"Ramadan will join our club on the back of a challenging season. However, he already has a lot of the qualities ... he's skilful, direct and very quick-thinking. He still has a lot of space to improve, too, which is very exciting."

Stoke were relegated to the second-tier Championship after finishing 19th in the Premier League last season.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru,; Editing by Neville Dalton)