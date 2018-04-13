Soccer - Infantino says companies interested in expanded Club World Cup
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday companies had shown an interest in backing an expanded Club World Cup and hinted that soccer's world governing body was already moving towards a grander version of the annual tournament.
"There are companies that are interested and that is a good sign that there is interest," Infantino told reporters at the annual conference of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).
"The question is not if we have to do a more significant Club World Cub but rather why it hasn't been done until now. It's time to do it."
