Soccer - January transfer deadline day moves

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT):

REUTERS: Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT):

0240 RANGERS' SEND ROSSITER OUT ON LOAN

Advertisement

Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter will join Bury on loan until the end of the campaign, manager Steven Gerrard said.

The 21-year-old former England youth international has been hampered by injury throughout his time in Scotland and has made just five appearances so far this season in all competitions.

Rangers completed the signing of American midfielder Matt Polster from Chicago Fire on Wednesday and Gerrard said it was unlikely they would make any more signings before the deadline.

0210 POCHETTINO NOT EXPECTING DEADLINE DAY SIGNINGS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he does not think they would be bringing anyone in on Thursday's deadline day.

Despite injuries to Harry Kane and Dele Alli, Spurs are set to spend a second consecutive transfer window without adding a single player to the squad.

"I am going to talk now with my chief scout Steve Hitchen, I am going to ask for some news," Pochettino told reporters.

"I expect that maybe some player is going to leave but I do not expect that we are going to add to the squad."

0200 ARSENAL TEENAGER SET FOR RB LEIPZIG LOAN - REPORTS

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is set to join German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on loan for the rest of the season, according to British media reports.

The 18-year-old has made six appearances for Arsenal this season, coming in the Europa League and League Cup.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)