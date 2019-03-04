Soccer - Midfielder Sergi Samper to leave Barcelona

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Barcelona has reached a deal with Sergi Samper to end the midfielder's contract, the La Liga leaders said on Monday.

BARCELONA: Barcelona has reached a deal with Sergi Samper to end the midfielder's contract, the La Liga leaders said on Monday.

The 24-year-old was once considered the successor to Sergio Busquets after progressing from the Barcelona's academy, but several injuries have proved a setback, disrupting loan spells at Granada and Las Palmas.

Advertisement

"The club would like to thank Sergi Samper for his dedication and commitment during his time at FC Barcelona and wishes him all the best for the future," it said in a statement.

Samper was part of the Barcelona first team squad this season but did not make a single appearance.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Alexander Smith)