Soccer - More match-fixing arrests in Spain - reports

MADRID,: At least 20 people have been arrested by Spanish police over allegations of match-fixing in football, Spanish newspapers El Confidencial and El Pais reported on Tuesday.

In February, 31 people were detained in Spain on charges of being part of an illegal Chinese betting syndicate.

The latest match-fixing allegations relate to Spain's women’s top flight and men’s Tercerca Division (fourt tier). Initial court hearings are due to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The arrests were carried out in the autonomous regions of Andalusia and Extremadura, the papers said.

Spanish soccer authorities were not immediately available for comment.

