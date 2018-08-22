Soccer - O'Connor elected FA Wales president

REUTERS: Keiran O'Connor has been elected president of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), the governing body said on Wednesday.

Former referee O'Connor, who succeeds David Griffiths, joined the Welsh Football League Management Committee in 1985 and currently holds the positions of treasurer and assistant secretary.

Council members Steve Williams and Mike Jones were elected as vice-presidents at the meeting in Deganwy.

As part of his new role, O'Connor could take part in the English Football Association's study into the feasibility of a British bid to host the 2030 World Cup finals.

