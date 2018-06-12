Soccer - Poland's Glik will go to World Cup, should be fit for third game

Poland defender Kamil Glik, who was injured last week, will go to Russia and should be ready to play in the last game of the World Cup group stage, Poland's team doctor said on Tuesday.

"We have decided Kamil Glik will go to Russia (...). There is hope that he will be ready for the third game. After today I am convinced about this," Jacek Jaroszewski told a news conference.

AS Monaco's Glik, one of Poland's key players, injured his shoulder when he fell awkwardly during a training session.

The Polish Football Association had expressed doubts about whether the 30-year-old would be fit to play in the World Cup as it initially seemed it would take at least six weeks until he returned to full training.

Poland start the tournament with a match against Senegal on June 19 before facing Colombia and Japan.

They play their last warm-up game against Lithuania on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Anna Koper,; Editing by Ed Osmond)