Soccer - Spanish players, officials arrested on match-fixing charges - El Pais

MADRID: A number of first and second division soccer players have been arrested in Spain over suspicions of forming a criminal organisation dedicated to match fixing, El Pais reported on Tuesday.

The organisation, the newspaper said, was set up in order to profit from betting on games.

Several active and former players and officials from clubs in the country's top two divisions were arrested by police on Tuesday, El Pais said.

A spokeswoman for the Spanish police confirmed there was an open investigation but did not share details.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Writing by Paul Day and Joseph Cassinelli; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)