Soccer - Swansea set to appoint Potter as manager

Swansea City are set to name Graham Potter as manager after they agreed a compensation package with Swedish side Ostersund, the Welsh club announced on Monday.

Potter has agreed personal terms and will replace Portuguese manager Carlos Carvalhal who left Swansea following their relegation to the second-tier Championship after seven years in the Premier League.

The 43-year-old, who will be joined by assistant Billy Reid and recruitment analyst Kyle Macaulay at the Liberty Stadium, has spent more than seven years at Ostersund.

Potter guided them from the fourth-tier to the top-flight and helped them win a Swedish Cup title last year. He also oversaw a 2-1 defeat of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in last season's Europa League.

