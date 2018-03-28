Soccer - US earn 1-0 win over Paraguay

Bobby Wood converted a penalty kick late in the first half to give the United States a 1-0 win over Paraguay in a friendly in Cary, North Carolina on Tuesday.

The United States, who failed to qualify for this summer's World Cup in Russia, fielded a youthful side but it was the 25-year-old Wood who got the goal, calmly scoring from the spot after Tyler Adams was tripped by Paraguay goalkeeper Gatito Fernandez.

Paraguay, who also missed out on qualification for Russia, improved after the break but were unable to find the equaliser.

