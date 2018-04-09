Soccer - West Brom to appeal against safe-standing rejection

West Bromwich Albion expressed disappointment and surprise on Monday after an application to introduce a safe-standing section at their Hawthorns ground was rejected by the British government.

LONDON: West Bromwich Albion expressed disappointment and surprise on Monday after an application to introduce a safe-standing section at their Hawthorns ground was rejected by the British government.

The Premier League club said they had written back requesting a review of the decision taken by Sports Minister Tracey Crouch.

"I think the Minister has taken a short-sighted view and is preventing the club from creating a safer environment for supporters," director of operations Mark Miles said on the Baggies' website (www.wba.co.uk).

"The all-seater policy was developed over 25 years ago and football is a very different place now.

"The system we proposed is well-tested across Europe and has also worked successfully at Celtic, who are governed by different legislation than in England and Wales."

English clubs are legally required to have all-seater grounds since the 1990 Taylor Report into the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster, in which 96 Liverpool supporters died, recommended the change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The league's governing body is keen on re-opening discussions about the matter, however.

West Brom had offered to run a pilot scheme in the Smethwick End for home and away fans from the 2018-19 season, with the formal application submitted last October.

"Mark had proposed to install 'rail-seating' across the Smethwick in the belief that it would be safer for fans in a section of the stadium where persistent standing is a problem," said the club.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)