Soccer - Wolves sign Mexico forward Jimenez on loan

Promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed World-Cup bound Mexico forward Raul Jimenez on a season-long loan from Portuguese side Benfica, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed World-Cup bound Mexico forward Raul Jimenez on a season-long loan from Portuguese side Benfica, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo's first signing in the close season as they prepare to compete in the top-flight for the first time since 2012.

Advertisement

Jimenez, who has earned 62 caps for Mexico, is set to feature in the World Cup as they open their campaign against holders Germany on June 17.

"Wolves have secured the signing of Mexico and SL Benfica forward Raul Jimenez, subject to international clearance and work permit," the English club said on their website https://www.wolves.co.uk.

Jimenez scored six goals and provided seven assists in 33 appearances for Benfica in the Portuguese top-flight last season.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Advertisement