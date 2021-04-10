Soccer: Brisbane's Moon relieved after winless run ends

REUTERS: Brisbane Roar moved back into contention for a place in the A-League playoffs on Friday with their first victory in nine games, leaving coach Warren Moon relieved to have broken his side's winless run.

The 2-1 win over Macarthur FC came courtesy of goals from Dylan Wenzel-Halls and Rui Danzaki and kept the Roar in touch with the top half of the table.

Brisbane sit in seventh on 20 points and, although they are four behind sixth placed Western Sydney Wanderers, Moon's side retain hope of clambering over the side above them having played two games fewer.

"It is important," said Moon of the win at Campbelltown Stadium, west of Sydney.

"I don't have to field questions about eight without a win or nine without a win, that's put to bed.

"But I've said every week: our performances are there and I would have said that tonight had we dropped points based on what we did tonight.

"We just need to believe in the process and what we're doing and how we keep trying to play and develop."

The leading six teams at the end of the A-League regular season enter into the playoffs, with the league champions crowned at the conclusion.

Brisbane were eliminated in the first round of the finals last year by Western United and have not won the A-League title since 2014.

Moon, though, believes his team are improving.

"This side's not done, it's only just been put together and it's a work in progress," he said.

"But for me that was pleasing tonight to get the three points and now we can build on that.

"We'll keep working hard and doing what we're doing and hope to find some consistency of results."

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Himani Sarkar)