Soccer: Flamengo win Rio de Janeiro state championship

Gabriel Barbosa scored a brace as Flamengo beat Fluminense 3-1 on Saturday to win their third Rio de Janeiro state championship in a row.

Barbosa scored twice in the three minutes before half time – the first from the penalty spot – to give the reigning champions a 2-0 advantage at the break.

Fred got a goal back for Fluminense six minutes into the second half but Gomes sealed the win for Flamengo with a third four minutes from time.

The clubs drew the first leg 1-1 last week.

The win was Flamengo’s 37th Rio de Janeiro state championship and maintains a superb run that also includes a Copa Libertadores and two Brazilian league titles since 2019.

Earlier in the day Atletico Mineiro won their 46th Minas Gerais state championship after a tense 0-0 draw with America, who missed a penalty that would have given them the title.

The clubs had drawn the first leg 0-0 but Atletico lifted the trophy thanks to a better regular season record.

