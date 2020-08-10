Soccer: Gremio get opening win over Fluminense

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A goal on the stroke of half-time was enough to give Gremio a 1-0 win over Fluminense in their Serie A opener on Sunday.

Diego Souza got the winner against his former club when he prodded home a loose ball from eight metres.

The match was one of six taking place this weekend in the opening round of Brazil’s national championship.

Athletico Paranaense top the table as the only club with a goal difference of plus two.

Three of the opening matches were cancelled because of fixture congestion caused by the state leagues, which took place earlier this year. Another match was suspended on Sunday just moments before kick-off because members of the home side tested positive for COVID-19.

