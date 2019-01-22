Soccer: Huddersfield appoint Siewert as head coach

REUTERS: Huddersfield Town have appointed Borussia Dortmund reserve team manager Jan Siewert as head coach with a contract until 2021, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Siewert replaces David Wagner, who left the club by mutual consent last week with Town rooted to the bottom of the league table.

"Huddersfield Town is delighted to announce the appointment of Jan Siewert as its new head coach," the club said on its official website.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)