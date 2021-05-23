Soccer: Kisnorbo eyes Brisbane after leading City to Premiers Plate

REUTERS: Melbourne City head coach Patrick Kisnorbo vowed to keep his players focussed on the remainder of the season despite steering the club to their first A-League title on Saturday.

Craig Noone's second half header secured a 1-0 win over Central Coast Mariners and ensured Kisnorbo's side claimed the Premiers Plate, which is awarded to the side that finishes top of the standings at the end of the regular season.

Melbourne have been dominant throughout the campaign and are favourites to add the A-League Championship to this weekend's haul, but Kisnorbo stressed he only has eyes for the side's next game, against Brisbane Roar on Tuesday.

"It's a funny feeling because since day one we've set out to be the best that we could be and tonight we win the Premiers Plate," he said.

"There's still so much work to do but I'm just happy for the club, the fans, and all the players that dedicated a lot of time to this happening.

"It's great for everyone at the club to enjoy the moment but we're back at it tomorrow to prepare for the game and all the upcoming games.

"We know there's a lot of football to be played still, we're not going to get too carried away with it."

The Premiers Plate win means City will have home field advantage in the last four of the league's finals series, and it qualifies them for next year's Asian Champions League.

Formed as Melbourne Heart in 2009 before being taken over by the City Football Group and rebranded, the club had their best season last year, finishing as runners-up in both the league table and the Grand Final behind Sydney FC.

Erick Mombaerts stood down as head coach following those near-misses to be replaced by his assistant Kisnorbo. The former Leeds United defender paid tribute to the Frenchman's on-going impact.

"Erick definitely set a style and an identity and I want to continue that," said Kisnorbo. "Erick critiques me quite harshly and he tells me what things should've been done and how I can improve. He's a real mentor, a teacher and he watches all our performances."

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong; Editing by William Mallard)