Soccer: Lille sink Lyon to maintain Champions League hopes

PARIS: A first-half goal by Loic Remy earned Lille a 1-0 home victory in Ligue 1 over Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday and kept their hopes alive of playing in next season's Champions League.

While Lille, who are fourth with 49 points from 28 games, remain in the hunt for a podium finish, Lyon slipped down to seventh on 40.

Third-placed Stade Rennais, who have 50 points, narrowed the gap behind second-placed Olympique de Marseille to six points with a 5-0 demolition of Montpellier.

Champions Paris St Germain, whose trip to RC Strasbourg on Saturday was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, top the table with 68 points from 27 matches.

Lille dominated from the start and were rewarded when Remy fired home from Renato Sanches' cutback.

They came close to doubling the tally six minutes into the second half but Jonathan Ikone's attempt from just inside the box crashed against the post.

Earlier, Rennes had the chance to make the most of Marseille's 2-2 draw against Amiens on Friday and they duly delivered.

Goals by Faitout Maouassa, Flavien Tait, Romain Del Castillo and a double by Adrien Hunou sank visiting Montpellier, who are now eighth on 40 points, behind Lyon on goal difference.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ian Chadband)