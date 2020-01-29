Soccer: Lyon women's striker Hegerberg sidelined with knee ligament injury

Olympique Lyonnais striker Ada Hegerberg faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament, the French women's club confirmed on Tuesday.

Hegerberg, the 2018 women's Ballon d'Or winner, suffered the injury in her right knee during training.

"This is a setback for me, but I'm going to work through this with all my heart and my energy," the 24-year-old, who has won the Women's Champions League four times in a row with Lyon, wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/AdaStolsmo/status/1222157255103205381.

"The best is yet to come. You'll see me soon!"

Hegerberg is the highest scorer in Champions League history and has found the net nine times in the competition this season.

The Norwegian forward is expected to miss at least the rest of the current campaign, with Lyon saying they will not know a date of return until after her operation.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)